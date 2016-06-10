Quantcast

Charlottesville Judge Hears From Lawyers in Huguely Lawsuit

Posted: Updated: Jun 10, 2016 05:37 PM
File photo: George Huguely being escorted to court during his trial. File photo: George Huguely being escorted to court during his trial.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Lawyers involved in convicted murderer George Huguely’s wrongful death lawsuit went before a Charlottesville judge Friday afternoon. Huguely, a former University of Virginia lacrosse player, was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Yeardley Love.

One side was trying to delay a hearing scheduled for July, but Huguely's defense team said the trial needs to move forward.

The lawyers had a telephone conference with the judge and the scheduled July 20 hearing will move forward as planned. 

The defense plans to file a number of motions ahead of that hearing. That includes a motion to compel the deposition of Love's mother, Sharon. 

Love's attorneys also plan to ask for the trial to be pushed back, but not at the July hearing.

The three week long trial is supposed to start in March 2017. 

Sharon Love is suing George Huguely for more than a million dollars in the wrongful death lawsuit.

Huguely killed Love inside her apartment in May 2010. He was later convicted of second-degree murder and is serving a 23 year prison sentence. All of his appeals were denied.

Two other cases are currently playing out.

The first is in Maryland Federal Court where Sharon Love is attempting to make Huguely’s family's insurance company liable for the payout. That’s a $6 million dollar insurance policy. 

The second is Huguely’s unlawful imprisonment complaint that is still unfolding in Charlottesville Circuit Court.  That’s his last effort to get his murder conviction overturned.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

