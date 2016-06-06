City Council Announces Blue Ribbon Commission Members

Charlottesville City Council announced the members of the Blue Ribbon Commission at a meeting Monday night.

Members include representatives from the Human Rights Commission, PLACE Design Task Force, and the Historic Resources Committee.

The nine members that council appointed are: Gordon Fields, Rachel Lloyd, Margaret O’Bryant, Andrea Douglas, Frank Dukes, Don Gathers, Melvin Burruss, Jane Smith, and John Mason.

Fields is the Human Rights Commission representative, Lloyd will serve as the representative for the PLACE Design Task force, and O’Bryant will represent the Historic Resources Committee.

The commission will be given about six months and $10,000 to study Charlottesville’s Confederate monuments and how to honor both history and race.

The discussion began when one high school girl started a petition to tear down the Robert E. Lee statue in downtown Charlottesville’s Lee Park.

Mayor Mike Signer said there are 13 meetings scheduled so far.