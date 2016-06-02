Quantcast

Former Peaceable Farm Owner Charged with Embezzlement

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Orange County woman at the center of an animal cruelty case is saying she's not guilty of embezzlement.

On March 28, a grand jury indicted Anne Goland (aka Anne Shumate Williams) on 13 embezzlement charges. She’s accused of taking money from the Peaceable Farm nonprofit.

Goland was arraigned on June 2 and pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The Somerset farm is the place where investigators found dozens of dead and neglected animals last fall.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office led a raid at Peaceable Farm on October 19, 2015, finding over a hundred horses and many cats and dogs on the property. Goland surrendered over 80 horses, 28 cats and 7 dogs over the course of a few days. More cats were later found inside a neglected house on the farm’s property.

Goland is facing 27 charges of animal cruelty in connection to that raid. That trial was scheduled to begin on February 19, but was continued until a later date. She is now scheduled to be back in court on June 10.

Goland is scheduled to have a motions hearing in Orange County Circuit Court for the embezzlement charges on August 15.

