Lawyers for 'Jackie" Admit Accessing 'Haven Monahan' Email

Lawyers representing the college student at the center of a now-debunked article about an alleged gang rape now admit accessing the email account of the persona “Jackie” had claimed led her attack.

Rolling Stone Magazine published "A Rape on Campus" by Sabrina Rubin Erdely in its issue for November 2014. In the article, a student referred to as "Jackie" described being gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at the University of Virginia in September of 2012. Jackie claimed a man named Haven Monahan took her to the fraternity house, and participated in the rape.

UVA Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo is suing the magazine, its publisher and Erdely in a $7.5 million defamation lawsuit because she claims the article cast her as the chief villain.

Eramo’s legal team has been trying to get information and documents from Jackie and her attorneys to help their case against Rolling Stone Magazine.

Tuesday, Jackie’s legal team filed a response that insists their client does not have any other documents pertinent to Eramo’s defamation lawsuit.

Attorneys for Eramo came forward last month with evidence that Jackie is Haven Monahan, and that she created a Yahoo email account using that name. They claim the law firm representing Jackie accessed the Haven Monahan email account as late as March 22, 2016.

Jackie's attorneys say they only accessed the Haven Monahan account to ensure it didn't contain any documents.