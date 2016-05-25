Applications to Serve on Cville Blue Ribbon Commission Due May 27

Applications are due Friday, May 27, to serve on Charlottesville's Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Monuments and Public Spaces.

The commission will research options for Confederate monuments in the city, including the statues of General Robert E. Lee in Lee Park and General Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson next to Albemarle General District Court.

So far the city clerk's office has received about 30 applications from people who hope to serve on this blue ribbon commission.

The Charlottesville City Council will review the applications and select nine people.

The commission will have about six months and $10,000 to work with. They'll be asked to present options for the monuments that honor both race and history.

Councilor Kathy Galvin says she hopes to see a diverse group of open-minded people that will be able to work together.

"That means both racial diversity, as well as age, gender and perspective. We want people with expertise in public place, design and architecture, but also people with experience of the city of Charlottesville. Certainly its civil rights history, and certainly history of the south going as far back as Civil War," Galvin said.

Council is expected to review applications during a closed session on June 6, and announce their choices during the meeting that night.

Click here to apply for the blue ribbon commission.