Eramo's Attorneys Find Fake 'Jackie' Email Account

New allegations are emerging in the federal lawsuit against Rolling Stone magazine's now-retracted article about a gang rape at the University of Virginia.

The magazine published "A Rape on Campus" by Sabrina Rubin Erdely in its issue for November 2014. In the article, a student referred to as "Jackie" described being gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at UVA in September of 2012.

UVA Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo is suing the magazine, its publisher and Erdely in a $7.5 million defamation lawsuit because she claims the article cast her as the chief villain.

Eramo's legal team has been seeking access to depositions from Jackie and her doctor, as well as other documents. Lawyers for Jackie are fighting those subpoenas.

Attorneys for Eramo now say they have proof that Jackie is “Haven Monahan,” and that she created a Yahoo email account using that fake name. In the original article, Jackie claimed Monahan was the person who took her to the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house.

The new information comes from a Yahoo subpoena issued by Eramo's legal team. The subpoena shows the Haven Monahan account was created back in October of 2012, one day before lawyers say Jackie sent an email to her love interest Ryan Duffin.

"It strengthens their case to show exactly what happened, and probably strengthens also their case against Rolling Stone for not having at least done a little bit of looking into the claims," said legal analyst Lloyd Snook.

The court filing also alleges the law firm representing Jackie accessed the Haven Monahan email account as late as March 22, 2016.

"It looks like the law firm, within days of saying, ‘no she doesn't have access to this account, she doesn't know anything about it,’ were able to access the account and find out. We'll soon find out I guess what's actually behind that account, what's still there," Snook said.

Eramo's lawyers say this is clear evidence that Jackie created Haven Monahan and made everything up. They also want to apply sanctions against Jackie's lawyers.

“It sounds like the lawyers got caught not disclosing stuff they should have disclosed," said Snook.

NBC29 has reached out to Jackie's legal team in Washington, D.C., but have to receive a comment on these allegations.