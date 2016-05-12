PLACE Task Force Wants Spot on Blue Ribbon Commission

Charlottesville’s task force charged with discussing design in the city wants to be a part of the new blue ribbon commission dealing with race, monuments, and public spaces.

Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously to appoint a commission to study the city's monuments and to come up with recommendations on how to honor both history and race.

The discussion began after a petition was started to tear down the Robert E. Lee statue in downtown Charlottesville's Lee Park.

Nine people will be appointed to the commission, which will have about six months and a budget of $10,000 to work with. Charlottesville City Council is leaving a commission spot open for the PLACE Design Task Force.

At a meeting Thursday, members say they want to make sure the blue ribbon commission also discusses design concerns, and not just cultural considerations.