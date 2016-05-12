Quantcast

PLACE Task Force Wants Spot on Blue Ribbon Commission

Posted: Updated: Jun 01, 2016 05:16 PM
File Image: The Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park File Image: The Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville’s task force charged with discussing design in the city wants to be a part of the new blue ribbon commission dealing with race, monuments, and public spaces.

Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously to appoint a commission to study the city's monuments and to come up with recommendations on how to honor both history and race.

The discussion began after a petition was started to tear down the Robert E. Lee statue in downtown Charlottesville's Lee Park.

Nine people will be appointed to the commission, which will have about six months and a budget of $10,000 to work with. Charlottesville City Council is leaving a commission spot open for the PLACE Design Task Force.

At a meeting Thursday, members say they want to make sure the blue ribbon commission also discusses design concerns, and not just cultural considerations.

  • Viewer Poll

  • Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
    1%
    219 votes
    Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
    4%
    911 votes
    Remove the statue and rename the park
    9%
    1848 votes
    Don't change anything
    83%
    17580 votes
    None of the above
    3%
    623 votes
