Nelson County Judge Rules in Favor of Landowners vs. Dominion

A Nelson County judge ruled this week in favor of 37 property owners who don't want Dominion surveying on their land.

Atlantic Coast Pipeline, LLC sued the Horizons Village Property Owners Association for access.

The association says the company failed to specify when it would be coming around to conduct the surveys.

The proposed pipeline would ship natural gas 554 miles from West Virginia, through rural Virginia to eastern North Carolina.

