Sentencing in Quick Trial Scheduled for September

Six people convicted in a gang conspiracy that killed a Waynesboro police reserve captain will learn their punishments in September.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 19 for Daniel Mathis, Kweli Uhuru, Shantai Shelton, Mersadies Shelton, Halisi Uhuru and Anthony Stokes.

They were found guilty of obstruction of justice and being in a racketeering conspiracy. They were all members of the 99 Goon Syndikate.

The prosecution argued during the trial that some of the defendants took part in robberies around central Virginia in the fall of 2013. Some of the defendants kidnapped Quick from a parking lot in Albemarle County on January 31, 2014. They withdrew money from Quick’s bank account before taking him to a rural area of Goochland County and killing him.

The hearing in September will start about an hour after the judge takes up a request for acquittal or a new trial from Mathis and Kweli Uhuru.

Captain Kevin Quick was abducted and murdered in 2014. A number of the convicted defendants are expected to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.