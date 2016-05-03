Virginia Nonprofit Working to Protect Coleman Mills from Proposed Pipeline

The ruins of a Nelson County mill from the 1800's are on the list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia.

Preservation Virginia, says Dominion's proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline threatens Coleman Mills in the Rockfish Valley.

Dozens of pipeline opponents gathered Tuesday at the Rockfish Valley Foundation as Preservation Virginia announced its endangered list.

Preservation Virginia says utility infrastructure projects like the pipeline threaten natural, historic, and cultural resources. The nonprofit group is concerned these projects would also hurt Virginia’s tourism industry.

“The historic fabric of Nelson County is evident just when you travel through here. It's the fields, the mountains, the forests, it's beautiful. There's a lot of history here. Unfortunately we think that the energy needs of the state seem to be trumping the historic fabric and the needs to maintain that," said Will Glasco, assistant director of development at Preservation Virginia.

In a statement to NBC29, Dominion Media Relations Manager Aaron Ruby says it is committed to historic preservation.

Dominion has served communities across Virginia for more than 100 years, and we have deep roots in these communities, some going back generations. So we have a deeply personal stake in preserving Virginia’s historic and cultural treasures. Energy infrastructure needs to be developed in a way that preserves our rich heritage for the benefit of future generations. That is why we go to tremendous lengths when planning infrastructure projects to identify and avoid impacts to historic and cultural sites. Our commitment to historic preservation is reflected not only in words, but our actions. It’s reflected in the numerous adjustments we’ve made to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and other infrastructure projects to avoid or minimize impacts to historic sites. It’s also reflected in the collaborative relationships we’ve built with state historic preservation offices, local preservation groups and many individual landowners.

Dominion says its crews have been denied permission to survey the Coleman Mills site for the proposed path of the natural gas pipeline.

Preservation Virginia hopes to work with lawmakers to find a balance between the state's energy needs and historic resources.