CPC President Urges City to Sell Parking Garage Spots

CPC President Urges City to Sell Parking Garage SpotsPosted: Updated: Apr 28, 2016 08:18 PM
Continuing Coverage: Downtown Charlottesville Parking IssuesMore>>
City to Continue 'First Hour Free' for Visitor Parking at Market Street Garage
Charlottesville announces that the "first hour free" visitor parking in the Market Street Garage will remain intact with a $2 per hour rate thereafter (pricing consistent with the Water St. garage).Full Story
Charlottesville's Parking Meter Program Earns Roughly $18K During First Month
Charlottesville's parking meter program earned roughly $18,000 during its first month. However, the program is getting mixed reviews from businesses and workers around the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Charlottesville Parking Meter System Expected to Begin September 5
Over 100 parking spaces around downtown Charlottesville will very soon come with a price. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, pay stations begin changing $1.80 per hour.Full Story
Charlottesville Officials Host Meeting on Metered Parking Pilot Program
Dozens gathered at CitySpace to voice their opinions and learn about Charlottesville’s pilot parking program that will begin in a little over a month.Full Story
Last Chance for Public Comment on Downtown Mall Metered Parking
Residents in Charlottesville need to let city officials know how you feel about more parking meters in the Downtown Mall area by August, July 4. It is the last day in the public comment period for the new metered parking changes. The pilot program for metered parking will run from September 5 to March 5. The city will study the data to determine if any of the changes should be reversed. Charlottesville's parking manager says public comment is required before making changes. "...Full Story
Updated: Charlottesville Approves Downtown Parking Meter Program
Charlottesville City Council is putting a pilot program in place that will add parking meters around the Downtown Mall.Full Story
East Jefferson Development in Charlottesville to be Discussed at City Council
Developers with the East Jefferson Place Project are hoping to create additional residential spaces for the Downtown area in Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council to Discuss Downtown Parking Meter Plans
This week, Charlottesville City Council will discuss a pilot program to install parking meters around the Downtown Mall. That pilot program could start as early as Sept. 1.Full Story
Owner Of Charlotteville Parking Center is suing City of Charlottesville
Mark Brown will move forward with his second lawsuit against Charlottesville.Full Story
Outside Legal Counsel Over $117K for Charlottesville Parking Lawsuit
City Hall is tallying up the costs connected to lawsuits with Charlottesville Parking Center. The city says it has spent $117,584.76 in fees for outside legal counsel.Full Story
