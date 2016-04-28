CPC President Urges City to Sell Parking Garage Spots

The president of the Charlottesville Parking Center, or CPC, is now urging the city to sell their spots in the Water Street Parking Garage to settle a dispute.

The CPC filed a lawsuit in March saying the city is abusing its power to set fair market rates for both hourly and monthly parking.

The CPC controls 344 public units and the city controls 629 units.

CPC members of the garage's management board want to increase monthly parking from $120 to $145.

The management board is comprised evenly of CPC members and city staff.