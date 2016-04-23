Jurors: McDonnell Rightfully Convicted

Jurors who convicted former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell for public corruption are standing by their verdict, just days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears an appeal in the case.

Three jurors are speaking out. They aren't buying McDonnell's argument that he only extended routine political courtesies to a former vitamin executive who gave the governor and his family more than $165,000 in gifts and loans.

Juror Daniel Hottle calls it a "lousy excuse". Two other jurors say they remain certain they did the right thing in convicting McDonnell.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear McDonnell's appeal on Wednesday.