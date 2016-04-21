Five Arrested on Heroin Charges in Madison County

Madison County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

04/21/2016

In recent weeks, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has proactively been investigating Heroin cases due to the recent spike in Heroin overdoses.

These investigations have led the Madison Sheriff’s Office and the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force to the arrests of several individuals.

Brandy Marie Garcia of Madison was arrested for Distribution of Heroin on 4/19/2016.

Anthony Webb of Brightwood was arrested for Possession of Heroin on 04/19/2016.

Matthew Taylor-Payne of Sperryville was arrested for Possession of Heroin on 04/19/2016.

Dustin Siler of Madison was arrested for Possession with intent to Distribute Heroin on 04/19/2016.

Corey Carter Hall of Madison was arrested for attempting to Possess Heroin on 04/12/2016.

Annette Weakley of Stanardsville was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office stemming from a Possession of Heroin charge in Madison County.

Currently wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in relation to these Investigations:

Ashley Weakley of Somerset for Conspiracy to Possess Heroin

William McCarthy Dean of Syria for Conspiracy to Possess Heroin

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 948-5161.

These arrests represent only a portion of the Narcotic Interdiction activities and our goal to eradicate illegal narcotic activity in Madison County.

Sheriff Erik J. Weaver

Madison County Sheriff’s Office