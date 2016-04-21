Orange County Judge Grants Bond to Anne Goland

A judge has granted bond to the Orange County woman at the center of an animal cruelty and embezzlement investigation. Anne Goland (aka Anne Shumate Williams) appeared in Orange Circuit Court for a hearing Thursday.

Goland had been held at Central Virginia Regional Jail on 13 felony charges of embezzlement.

Prosecutors believe Goland embezzled funds from the Peaceable Farm nonprofit, the same farm where authorities seized dozens of neglected animals last fall.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office led a raid at Peaceable Farm on October 19, 2015. Over a hundred horses and many cats and dogs were discovered on the Somerset property. Goland surrendered over 80 horses, 28 cats, and 7 dogs over the course of a few days. More cats were later found inside a neglected house on the farm’s property.

Goland is facing 27 charges of animal cruelty. A judge granted her a $75,000 bond back in November 2015, but also barred her from visiting Peaceable Farm without supervision from sheriff’s deputies. She is also not allowed to own any animals.

Goland was arrested in Culpeper County on March 30 after a grand jury indicted her on those embezzlement charges on March 28.

Earlier this month the defendant’s sister was to testify during a hearing as a witness for the prosecution, but never went into the courthouse. She was seen in the court's parking lot, but drove away instead. Goland's attorney says the sister left because she didn't want to testify without her own lawyer present.

Prosecutors say the sister was to tell the court that Goland has been spending in excess of $25,000 a month since her conditional release in November.

Goland is scheduled to enter a plea on embezzlement charges on June 2.