Washington's Defense Presents Pretrial Motions in Capital Murder Case

The man accused of murdering two Charlottesville women is making legal maneuvers ahead of his trial.

Gene Everett Washington was back in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday morning. He is accused of killing 58-year-old Robin Aldridge and her 17-year-old daughter Mani back on December 5, 2014.

Investigators say Washington beat the two women to death before setting their Rugby Avenue home on fire and taking off with some of Robin's property. An indictment says Washington stole two iPhones, a television, and a 2003 Toyota Matrix from Robin.

Washington is charged with one count of capital murder in the commission of a robbery, two counts of first-degree murder, and one charge of robbing a residence. He could face the death penalty if he’s found guilty on the capital murder charge.

Thursday, the defense presented several pretrial motions to argue before the judge. These new motions deal with the evidence both sides are allowed to review ahead of trial.

The defendant's team insisted it gets access to all investigative information in the case, and suggested Charlottesville police haven't produced everything they have on file.

The defense want to know if potential witnesses for the prosecution have a criminal history, or if any of them ever changed their story. Washington’s attorneys are also searching for any signs of officers taking improper steps in investigating the defendant.

Washington’s attorneys also argued Virginia law treats defendants with court-appointed lawyers unfairly, requiring their expert witnesses to share more information with the prosecution than one who can pay for experts out of pocket.

The jury trial is scheduled for May 30, 2017, and is expected to last approximately three weeks.