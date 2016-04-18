Business Association Weighs in on Charlottesville Parking Dispute

Charlottesville's Downtown Business Association is growing concerned about deadlocked negotiations over parking. The battle between the city and the owner of the Water Street Parking Garage could take a major toll on retailers and the city's economy.

Water Street Parking Garage will close indefinitely on May 6 if the board that controls it fails to approve a budget.

The Water Street Parking Garage Condominium Association actually owns the structure people park in. It is made up of four people from Charlottesville Parking Center (CPC) and four from the city. CPC owner Mark Brown is a member and owns the garage's land as well as some spaces.

On April 6, Brown reminded the city it is in default of its agreement with CPC if it doesn't approve a budget in line with higher 'fair market rates' he has proposed.

Businesses are worried the back and forth between the two will damage downtown's economy. The Downtown Business Association wrote a letter to city council and Mark Brown, pleading for an agreement.

"It’s a bad situation that it’s even gone this far and somehow it has to be resolved. We're not interested in who wins or who loses, that's not the point as long as the citizens of downtown and the merchants don't lose,” said Downtown Business Association Chairman George Benford.

At this point, the city has less than 30 days to decide what to do. On May 6, the agreement will be terminated and Charlottesville Parking Center would lock up the garage.

Right now, Brown is suing the city over its reluctance to set hourly rates for the Water Street Parking Garage that are the same as Market Street Parking Garage, which the city owns outright.