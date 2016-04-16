Dominion to Move Forward with Atlantic Coast Pipeline Project

Dominion is moving forward with its Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

The company has submitted its responses to environmental concerns about the proposed pipeline to federal regulators.

The filing was submitted Friday and includes 7,000 pages of information. Opponents of the pipeline continue to stand their ground, while Dominion continues to roll forward.

The information Dominion provided included completed responses to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s environmental requests from last December to January of this year.

"The process has been very thorough and comprehensive," Aaron Ruby, a spokesman for Dominion, said.

Dominion says it has spent the last many months working with landowners and community members to address environmental concerns.

Groups that oppose the pipeline are standing firm.

"There's no need for it," Ernie Reed, president of Friends of Nelson, said.

The potential pipeline would stretch 600 miles, including across Augusta, Nelson, and Buckingham counties.

Dominion says the completed filing is the result of careful consideration of the routes the pipeline would pass through.

"We have evaluated more than 6,000 miles of potential routes in order to choose the current 600 mile path," Ruby said.

"We can't depend on Dominion or FERC to make sure that it has the best and most accurate information," Reed said.

Dominion is already planning its next steps toward federal approval and construction. Dominion says the next step is for FERC to issue a notice of schedule which will lay out the timeline for the remainder of the environmental review process.

Dominion says that should happen soon.