Motion Seeks to Strike Rolling Stone Suit Deposition Attacks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A University of Virginia administrator who's suing Rolling Stone magazine is asking the court to throw out "personal attacks" in the deposition of a woman whose gang-rape allegations were at the center of the magazine's retracted article.

The Daily Progress reports that an attorney for the woman identified only as "Jackie" filed documents Tuesday opposing motions from Nicole Eramo, the administrator who sued the magazine and author saying she was cast as a villain in the article. Eramo's motion to strike Jackie's statements is not publicly available.

Jackie was deposed last week as part of Eramo's $7.85 million lawsuit.

Jackie's attorneys also filed a second motion asking the court to deny a motion asking her to turn over more documents.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com