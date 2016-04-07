‘Jackie’ Sits Through Deposition for Rolling Stone Lawsuit

NBC29 has confirmed a secret deposition of the woman at the center of a now-retracted Rolling Stone magazine article went through Thursday. The woman known as “Jackie” spent hours getting questioned by attorneys on both sides of a federal defamation lawsuit.

Rolling Stone Magazine published "A Rape on Campus" by Sabrina Rubin Erdely in its issue for November 2014. In the article, a student known as "Jackie" described being gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at UVA in September of 2012.

Jackie had previously refused to answer questions about her gang rape claims until a judge ordered her to do so this week.

The deposition was scheduled for Thursday but per a court order, details from it will be marked confidential.

Based off that order, Jackie’s deposition was supposed to happen at a mutually convenient location. Rolling Stone lawyers and lawyers for University of Virginia Associate Dean Nicole Eramo both got 3 hours and 30 minutes to ask questions.

Eramo is suing Rolling Stone, its publisher, and the author of that retracted article for defamation.

"In this case, Jackie clearly is a very important part. The initial story came from her, all the details came from her. It's very important to understand what the Rolling Stone did. Did they do a good job journalistically? Did they do a shoddy job and it's got to start with her and what she says,” said NBC29 Legal Analyst Lloyd Snook.

Snook says 90 percent of civil cases are settled before it reaches a jury. He adds this federal case really starts with Jackie and the story she told Rolling Stone magazine.

A federal judge was assigned to oversee Thursday’s deposition. The questioning was limited based off a hearing that happened on Monday in Roanoke.