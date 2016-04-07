Quantcast

Trial Again Delayed for Man Charged with Aldridge Murders

Posted: Updated: Apr 07, 2016 04:43 PM
File Image: Crime scene on Rugby Avenue. File Image: Crime scene on Rugby Avenue.
File Image: Gene Washington leaving Charlottesville Circuit Court File Image: Gene Washington leaving Charlottesville Circuit Court
File Image: Robin and Mani Alridge File Image: Robin and Mani Alridge
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A trial date set for May 23 has been delayed for the man accused of killing an Albemarle County school teacher and her daughter.

Attorneys for Gene Everett Washington and the prosecution were in court Thursday to reschedule the anticipated three week trial. Both sides say they need more time to check with witnesses and file motions.

A judge had previously granted a defense motion to postpone the trial back on March 18.

Washington is accused of killing 58-year-old Robin Aldridge and her 17-year-old daughter, Mani, back on December 5, 2014.

Investigators say Washington beat the two women to death before setting their Rugby Avenue home on fire and taking off with some of Robin's property. An indictment says Washington stole two iPhones, a television, and a 2003 Toyota Matrix from Robyn.

Washington is charged with one count of capital murder in the commission of a robbery, two counts of first-degree murder, and one charge of robbing a residence.

Attorneys picked two dates Thursday, but have yet to finalize which one for the trial.

