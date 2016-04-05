'Jackie' to Give Deposition in Lawsuit Against Rolling Stone Magazine

The woman profiled in the now-retracted Rolling Stone Magazine article about rape at the University of Virginia will have to sit for a deposition as part of a lawsuit against the magazine.

Rolling Stone Magazine published "A Rape on Campus" by Sabrina Rubin Erdely in its issue for November 2014. In the article, a student known as "Jackie" described being gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at UVA in September of 2012.

Jackie is scheduled to be questioned by opposing attorneys on Thursday, April 7. Those attorneys say her story could not stand up to scrutiny and the magazine should have figured that out.

Rolling Stone Magazine issued an apology in December 2014, saying that discrepancies in Jackie's story were discovered.

Jackie's legal team claims UVA Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo's tactics in this case - including forcing a deposition - show she created an environment hostile to the victims of sexual assault.

Eramo has filed a defamation suit against Rolling Stone Magazine, Wenner Media, and Erdely. She is asking for $7.5 million in compensatory damages.

