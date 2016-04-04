Charlottesville City Council Passes Parking Meter Proposal

Parking problems in downtown Charlottesville had people heated up Monday night. A proposal for parking meters drew a lot of concern and questions from upset people at the Charlottesville City Council meeting.

Charlottesville City Council voted 4 to 1 to pass the resolution, but with several amendments. Some councilors want city staff to figure out a way to have discounted parking for employees who work downtown.

The proposal includes 157 parking meters on streets around the Downtown Mall. Parking would cost $2 an hour with the first 30 minutes free.

Some people, like Samantha Wood, worry charging for on-street parking could take a toll on downtown visitors and employees.

“There are people who work downtown who only make minimum wage, $8 an hour, and that's a huge chunk out of their monthly bill to be able to survive. So, my concern is that for folks that don't have much money, how are they going to be able to afford to park and work downtown?” Wood said.

Some councilors want to figure out a way for employees to park nearby and take a shuttle to work downtown, others want to charge only $1 an hour.

As of Monday night, more than 200 people signed a petition started two days ago asking council to reconsider.