Charlottesville City Council Passes Parking Meter Proposal

Charlottesville City Council Passes Parking Meter ProposalPosted: Updated: Apr 16, 2016 10:07 PM
Viewer Poll
Charlottesville City Council is moving forward with a pilot program for 157 metered parking spaces around the Downtown Mall. How do you feel council should address the parking situation?
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
- Keep street parking free.
- 63%
- 708 votes
- Add more parking downtown.
- 24%
- 269 votes
- Implement metered spaces.
- 6%
- 64 votes
- Make changes to public transit.
- 2%
- 17 votes
- Implement park and ride system.
- 3%
- 34 votes
- None of the above.
- 1%
- 15 votes
- Other.
- 1%
- 16 votes
- RELATED: Continuing Coverage: Downtown Mall Parking Issues
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Continuing Coverage: Downtown Charlottesville Parking IssuesMore>>
Updated: Charlottesville Approves Downtown Parking Meter Program
Updated: Charlottesville Approves Downtown Parking Meter Program
Charlottesville City Council is putting a pilot program in place that will add parking meters around the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council is putting a pilot program in place that will add parking meters around the Downtown Mall.Full Story
East Jefferson Development in Charlottesville to be Discussed at City Council
East Jefferson Development in Charlottesville to be Discussed at City Council
Developers with the East Jefferson Place Project are hoping to create additional residential spaces for the Downtown area in Charlottesville.Full Story
Developers with the East Jefferson Place Project are hoping to create additional residential spaces for the Downtown area in Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council to Discuss Downtown Parking Meter Plans
Charlottesville City Council to Discuss Downtown Parking Meter Plans
This week, Charlottesville City Council will discuss a pilot program to install parking meters around the Downtown Mall. That pilot program could start as early as Sept. 1.Full Story
This week, Charlottesville City Council will discuss a pilot program to install parking meters around the Downtown Mall. That pilot program could start as early as Sept. 1.Full Story
Owner Of Charlotteville Parking Center is suing City of Charlottesville
Owner Of Charlotteville Parking Center is suing City of Charlottesville
Mark Brown will move forward with his second lawsuit against Charlottesville.Full Story
Mark Brown will move forward with his second lawsuit against Charlottesville.Full Story
Outside Legal Counsel Over $117K for Charlottesville Parking Lawsuit
Outside Legal Counsel Over $117K for Charlottesville Parking Lawsuit
City Hall is tallying up the costs connected to lawsuits with Charlottesville Parking Center. The city says it has spent $117,584.76 in fees for outside legal counsel.Full Story
City Hall is tallying up the costs connected to lawsuits with Charlottesville Parking Center. The city says it has spent $117,584.76 in fees for outside legal counsel.Full Story
CPC Manager Suing City Assessor over Water Street Parking Garage
CPC Manager Suing City Assessor over Water Street Parking Garage
Mark Brown, the owner of the Charlottesville Parking Center, is suing city assessor Jeff Davis in the ongoing battle over the Water Street Parking Garage.Full Story
Mark Brown, the owner of the Charlottesville Parking Center, is suing city assessor Jeff Davis in the ongoing battle over the Water Street Parking Garage.Full Story
Market Street Parking Garage May Be Getting New Management
Market Street Parking Garage May Be Getting New Management
Charlottesville intends to hire a new company to manage the Market Street Parking Garage.Full Story
Charlottesville intends to hire a new company to manage the Market Street Parking Garage.Full Story
Norris: CPC Left Out of Parking Deal Talks with Charlottesville and Hotel
Norris: CPC Left Out of Parking Deal Talks with Charlottesville and Hotel
The group that manages Charlottesville's Water Street Parking Garage says the city left it out of talks to strike a deal with the developer of the Landmark Hotel.Full Story
The group that manages Charlottesville's Water Street Parking Garage says the city left it out of talks to strike a deal with the developer of the Landmark Hotel.Full Story
Judge Asking CPC to Produce More Info in Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
Judge Asking CPC to Produce More Info in Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
The ongoing legal battle between the Charlottesville Parking Center and the city is back in front of a judge.Full Story
The ongoing legal battle between the Charlottesville Parking Center and the city is back in front of a judge.Full Story
Charlottesville Seeks Management Bids for E. Market St. Garage
Charlottesville Seeks Management Bids for E. Market St. Garage
Charlottesville is accepting bids from companies who want to manage the East Market Street Parking Garage.Full Story
Charlottesville is accepting bids from companies who want to manage the East Market Street Parking Garage.Full Story