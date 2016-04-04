9 Arrested on Meth Manufacturing Charges in Greene County

Press Release from the Greene County Sheriff's Office:

Greene County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force made 9 felony arrests last week. These individuals were arrested in connection to a Methamphetamine manufacturing cell. This clandestine investigation started in August 2015 and continues to evolve due to the serious risk to public safety.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following agencies:

Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

Greene County Emergency Services Director (site safety, evacuation planning, hazmat planning)

Virginia Department of Emergency Management (hazmat resources)

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional drug and gang task force responsible for the investigations in Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Madison and Orange counties and the towns of Culpeper and Orange. All officers assigned to the task force are deputized as Special State Police Officers, giving them specific arrest powers throughout the state.

The following individuals, all residents of Stanardsville, have been charged with felonies of Manufacturing Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine:

Daniel Robby Pate, 9/2/1980

Talon Nichole Flippen, 1/25/1995

Timothy Howard Cecil Irvin, 7/21/1985

Natasha J. Bacigalupi, 2/17/1987

Cheyenne Logan McMillan, 8/7/1991

James Cody Barrett, 12/19/1993

Angela Carol Weakley, 1/9/1969

Wendy Lynn Wells, 9/7/1971

Stephan Larry Wells, 7/11/1971

If anyone has information about this ongoing investigation please contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit.