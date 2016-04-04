Councilors May Vote on Parking Meters for Downtown Charlottesville

Councilors May Vote on Parking Meters for Downtown CharlottesvillePosted: Updated: Apr 16, 2016 11:54 AM
Street parking along 5th Street NE in downtown Charlottesville
Sign for two hour parking in downtown Charlottesville
Viewer Poll
Charlottesville City Council is moving forward with a pilot program for 157 metered parking spaces around the Downtown Mall. How do you feel council should address the parking situation?
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
- Keep street parking free.
- 63%
- 709 votes
- Add more parking downtown.
- 24%
- 269 votes
- Implement metered spaces.
- 6%
- 64 votes
- Make changes to public transit.
- 2%
- 17 votes
- Implement park and ride system.
- 3%
- 34 votes
- None of the above.
- 1%
- 15 votes
- Other.
- 1%
- 16 votes
- RELATED: Continuing Coverage: Downtown Mall Parking Issues
Councilors May Vote on Parking Meters for Downtown CharlottesvilleMore>>
Reported by Nora Neus
Reported by Nora Neus
Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.Full Story
Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via Email, Twitter or Facebook.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.