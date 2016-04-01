Hearing for UVA Assoc. Dean Eramo, Rolling Stone Scheduled

A hearing is set for what could be a very contentious battle in federal court over a now-retracted Rolling Stone Magazine article. Lawyers involved in the case will be in Charlottesville on Monday for a motion hearing.

Lawyers for the woman who claimed several men at a University of Virginia fraternity raped her are demanding a judge deny UVA Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo's subpoena to depose the student's psychologist.

The magazine published "A Rape on Campus" by Sabrina Rubin Erdely in its issue for November 2014. In the article, a student known as "Jackie" described being gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at UVA in September of 2012.

The claims made in the article quickly fell apart, and in December 2014, Rolling Stone issued an apology and retracted the story, saying Jackie lied.

Jackie’s lawyers maintain Eramo's legal tactics prove she created a hostile environment for sexual assault survivors.

The hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. Monday.