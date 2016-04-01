Quantcast

Hearing for UVA Assoc. Dean Eramo, Rolling Stone Scheduled

Posted: Updated: Apr 13, 2016 08:55 PM
File Image: Retracted Rolling Stone Magazine article, "A Rape on Campus" File Image: Retracted Rolling Stone Magazine article, "A Rape on Campus"
File Photo: UVA Dean Nicole Eramo File Photo: UVA Dean Nicole Eramo
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A hearing is set for what could be a very contentious battle in federal court over a now-retracted Rolling Stone Magazine article. Lawyers involved in the case will be in Charlottesville on Monday for a motion hearing.

Lawyers for the woman who claimed several men at a University of Virginia fraternity raped her are demanding a judge deny UVA Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo's subpoena to depose the student's psychologist.  

The magazine published "A Rape on Campus" by Sabrina Rubin Erdely in its issue for November 2014. In the article, a student known as "Jackie" described being gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at UVA in September of 2012. 

The claims made in the article quickly fell apart, and in December 2014, Rolling Stone issued an apology and retracted the story, saying Jackie lied.

Jackie’s lawyers maintain Eramo's legal tactics prove she created a hostile environment for sexual assault survivors.

The hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. Monday.

  • Hearing for UVA Assoc. Dean Eramo, Rolling Stone ScheduledMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.