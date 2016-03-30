Judge Hears Arguments in Huguely Habeas Corpus Case

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A Charlottesville judge heard the first arguments in a new chapter of the Yeardley Love murder case Wednesday afternoon. George Huguely’s attorneys argue he should be freed because he didn't get a fair trial back in 2012.

This is a rare habeas corpus case where Huguely is petitioning the court to release him from prison. Habeas corpus is when a person can report an unlawful imprisonment before a judge.

The judge made two key rulings Wednesday. The first allows the state to contact and obtain statements from George Huguely's original trial lawyers. The second allows both sides to access sealed juror information to identify and contact them about the trial.

Huguely himself was not present for the motions hearing Wednesday, but his family was.

A lot of the arguments were over housekeeping items. With so many appeals and hearing, those housekeeping items included getting all the transcripts and documents in a concise order.

Huguely is serving a 23 year sentence for killing Love in Charlottesville in 2010. The case appeals were denied all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

Huguely has largely cited ineffective counsel for his second-degree murder conviction.

Both sides have to work out the legal order documents for the judge to sign. Another hearing is set for April 7 at 3:30 p.m. if both sides can't work these orders out.