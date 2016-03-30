Quantcast

Judge Hears Arguments in Huguely Habeas Corpus Case

Posted: Updated: Apr 11, 2016 06:22 PM
File photo of George Huguely File photo of George Huguely
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Charlottesville judge heard the first arguments in a new chapter of the Yeardley Love murder case Wednesday afternoon. George Huguely’s attorneys argue he should be freed because he didn't get a fair trial back in 2012.

This is a rare habeas corpus case where Huguely is petitioning the court to release him from prison. Habeas corpus is when a person can report an unlawful imprisonment before a judge.

The judge made two key rulings Wednesday. The first allows the state to contact and obtain statements from George Huguely's original trial lawyers. The second allows both sides to access sealed juror information to identify and contact them about the trial.

Huguely himself was not present for the motions hearing Wednesday, but his family was.

A lot of the arguments were over housekeeping items. With so many appeals and hearing, those housekeeping items included getting all the transcripts and documents in a concise order.

Huguely is serving a 23 year sentence for killing Love in Charlottesville in 2010. The case appeals were denied all the way to the United States Supreme Court. 

Huguely has largely cited ineffective counsel for his second-degree murder conviction. 

Both sides have to work out the legal order documents for the judge to sign. Another hearing is set for April 7 at 3:30 p.m. if both sides can't work these orders out.

  • Judge Hears Arguments in Huguely Habeas Corpus CaseMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.