Dominion Managing Citizen Concerns Over Proposed Pipeline

Nancy Swisher, concerned about the construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion Energy is detailing its plan to manage the nuisance to neighbors during construction of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The company filed a report this past week showing locations of some massive contractor yards in Augusta and Nelson counties. Those yards will serve as the home base for construction crews and equipment. A surveyor's report filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) shows several contractor yards across those counties.

One of those surveyed sites sits behind Nancy Swisher's family farm in Middlebrook.

The current path for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline would run through Swisher's cattle pasture and a corn field to that contractor yard. She was worried about the disturbance from truck traffic and crews coming in and out during the pipeline's construction.

Turns out, the contractor yards mapped out in that report filed with FERC is only for alternative sites.

Dominion tells NBC29 no contractor yards will be located in Augusta or Nelson counties.

“It just totally disturbs our way of life. We're convinced we wouldn't be able to farm as we have done in the past, before the pipeline,” said Swisher.

Dominion says it is developing traffic control plans to minimize construction traffic during hours that school buses are on the roads.

“We, of course, want to be good neighbors in our community. We want to be sensitive to folks who live in the area, so we take some steps to try to minimize the amount of road traffic and inconvenience in their daily lives,” said Dominion Spokesman Aaron Ruby.

The contractor yards will be spaced out every 30 miles along the proposed pipeline.

Construction crews in Augusta County will be based out of a contractor yard in Rockbridge County.

The pipeline still needs approval from the federal government.