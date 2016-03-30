Peaceable Farm Owner Indicted for 13 Counts of Embezzlement

The woman at the center of an Orange County animal cruelty investigation is now charged with 13 felony counts of embezzlement.

A grand jury indicted Anne Goland, also known as Anne Shumate Williams, on March 28.

Goland was arrested Wednesday,March 30, in Culpeper County.

The embezzlement charges stem from the animal cruelty investigation. Goland still faces 27 animal cruelty charges. That trial was scheduled to begin on February 19, but was continued until a later date: She is now scheduled to be back in court on June 10.

Deputies with the Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office raided Peaceable Farm on October 19, 2015, finding over a hundred horses and many cats and dogs on the property. Goland, the farm’s owner, surrendered over 80 horses, 28 cats and 7 dogs over the course of a few days. More cats were later found inside a neglected house on the farm’s property.

A judge granted Goland a $75,000 bond back in November 2015, but also barred her from visiting the farm without supervision from sheriff’s deputies. She is also not allowed to own any animals.

Goland is again being held without bond in Central Virginia Regional Jail.