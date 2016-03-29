Law Firm Removed from Martese Johnson Civil Lawsuit

One of the two law firms involved in Martese Johnson's federal case has been cut.

Judge Glen E. Conrad has signed off on the move that takes Johnson's original legal team off his civil rights violation lawsuit over his bloody arrest along the Corner area of the University of Virginia.

The motion asked for attorney John S. Davis and the law firm of Williams Mullen to be removed from the case.

While the motion says there's mutual consent over the withdrawal, when asked why, Davis had no comment.

Johnson is suing Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), ABC Director Shawn P. Walker and three agents - John S. Cielakie, Jared B. Miller, and Thomas S. Custer - involved in his arrest outside Trinity Irish Pub on March 2015.

The UVA student is seeking $3 million.

In January, Judge Conrad said he would need time to decide if Cielakie should be removed from the lawsuit before moving forward.

The motion, which was granted Monday, March 28, says the change will not delay or affect the jury trial.

The law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP now has full control over the civil case. The firm had been lead counsel all along in the lawsuit.

No date has been set for any future arguments.

A five-day jury trial is scheduled to start October 3 at the federal courthouse in Charlottesville.