Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy: Take Down Robert E. Lee Statue

Charlottesville's vice mayor is calling on City Council to take down a statue honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee and rename the park that surrounds it.

Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy and his supporters will hold a press conference in Lee Park on Tuesday. Bellamy says this is a chance for the community to stand together to show the city that it's time for change.

He says the Robert E. Lee statue has symbolized a lot of different things since it was installed in 1924. Bellamy believes city leaders need to take action when anyone in the community feels disrespected.

“I've spoken with several different people who have said they have refused to step foot in to that park because of what that statue and the name of that park represents. And we can't have that in the city of Charlottesville," Bellamy said.

Charlottesville City Councilor Kristin Szakos faced strong criticism a few years ago for questioning the relevance of the Confederate statues.

Just this month, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill that would have prevented localities from taking down monuments to the Confederacy and other war-related memorials.