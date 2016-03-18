Trial Delayed for Charlottesville Man Charged in Aldridge Murders

It could be a long time before the man charged in the murder of two Charlottesville women faces a jury.

Friday, a judge granted a defense motion postponing trial for Gene Everett Washington.

Attorneys say there's been a delay in expert witnesses meeting with the defendant.

Washington is accused of killing an Albemarle County school teacher, 58-year-old Robin Aldridge, and her 17-year-old daughter, Mani, back on December 5, 2014.

Investigators say Washington beat the two women to death before setting their Rugby Avenue home on fire and taking off with some of Robin's property. An indictment says Washington stole two iPhones, a television and a 2003 Toyota Matrix from Robin Aldridge.

Washington is charged with one count of capital murder in the commission of a robbery, two counts of first-degree murder, and one charge of robbing a residence.

The judge says the court may not have time for the three-week trial until July 2017.