Woman Wants Deposition Order Tossed in Rolling Stone Suit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A young woman at the center of a debunked article in Rolling Stone magazine about a campus gang rape at the University of Virginia is resisting a subpoena in a school administrator's defamation lawsuit.

The Daily Progress (http://bit.ly/1Vj1eUm ) reports that attorneys for the woman identified only as "Jackie" filed a motion in federal court this week asking the court to throw out a deposition subpoena. The judge had ordered her to turn over her communications with the magazine and author and submit to a deposition.

University administrator Nicole Eramo sued the magazine and the author, saying the article cast Eramo as "chief villain." The article was about a student called "Jackie" who claimed she was raped by seven men in a fraternity initiation. The magazine later retracted the article.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

