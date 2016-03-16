Hampton Roads Lawmakers Back Natural Gas Pipeline

This week, 33 members of the Virginia General Assembly are voicing their support of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline that will cut through parts of Nelson County.

These members of the General Assembly, collectively known as the Hampton Roads Caucus, expressed their support of the natural gas pipeline in a letter to Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

The pipeline would deliver natural gas from West Virginia and through Virginia and into North Carolina, covering more than 550 miles. The $5 billion energy project is backed by Dominion Resources and other energy companies.

The delegates say the Atlantic Coast Pipeline's infrastructure is necessary and a major step forward in promoting economic and environmental health in the commonwealth.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is reviewing the project.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.