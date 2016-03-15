Owner of CPC Suing City Over Setting Fair Market Rate

The owner of the Water Street Parking Garage in downtown Charlottesville is suing the city because he says he is not getting fair market value for shared spaces in the deck.

Negotiations between both parties are deadlocked, and that means an uncertain future for the rates and fees at the garage.

The heart of the issue comes down to a dispute between the city of Charlottesville and the Charlottesville Parking Center, or CPC, over spaces that are considered pooled parking units. In other words they are considered public spots.

In the lawsuit filed on Monday, the CPC says the city is abusing its power to affect setting fair market rates for both hourly and monthly parking.

Both entities are on an eight member board that sets pricing. CPC members want to increase monthly parking and hourly rates, but the city doesn't.

There are 973 pooled parking spots all together. CPC control 344 and the city controls 629.

The lawsuit demands the city pay CPC $1 million in damages, the court remove the city from decision-making and an injunction to stop the city from any further decisions related to setting rates at the garage.