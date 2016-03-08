Quantcast

Dominion Hosts Open House in Augusta Co. for New Pipeline Route

Posted: Updated: Mar 22, 2016 09:21 PM
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The controversial Atlantic Coast Pipeline has adjusted it's proposed path in Augusta County.

On Tuesday evening Dominion hosted an open house at Churchville Elementary School giving the public an opportunity to see the latest route for the natural gas pipeline.

The newest section affects close to 90 tracks from Deerfield to west Augusta.

A spokesperson for Dominion, Aaron Ruby, says the route will continue to evolve.

"It is a process that is designed for us to continuously work with landowners, state and federal agencies, non-profit organizations in order to find what is the best route? And what is the route that has the least impact on the environment and landowners?" Asked Ruby.

Next in the process is surveying the new tracts of land.

