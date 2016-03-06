Augusta Co. Residents Invited to Meeting on Proposed Pipeline

Dominion Energy will be a hosting an open house in Augusta County for landowners along the latest proposed path for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The new route would dip the natural gas pipeline further south into Bath County before heading back up into Augusta Co.

Dominion says it's trying to avoid sensitive areas of the George Washington National Forest, as well as the Monongahela National Forest.

However, this alternative route will impact about 249 landowners in five counties.

Dominion will hold the open house from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Churchville Elementary School.