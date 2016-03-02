Jesse Matthew Pleads Guilty to Murders of Harrington and GrahamPosted: Updated: Mar 16, 2016 11:19 AM
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
In Depth: Morgan Harrington InvestigationMore>>
Statement of Facts Reveal New Details in Graham and Harrington Cases
In March 2016, statements of facts in the Morgan Harrington and Hannah Graham cases revealed new details about exactly what happened on the nights each girl was murdered by Jesse Matthew.Full Story
Jesse Matthew Pleads Guilty to Murders of Harrington and Graham
A judge has handed down four life sentences to Jesse Matthew. He appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to first-degree-murder in both the Harrington and Graham cases.Full Story
Matthew Set to Enter Plea Deal to Graham and Harrington Murders
Jesse Matthew, the man accused of murdering two college students, is now expected to enter guilty pleas in connections to those cases.Full Story
Jesse Matthew Arraigned in Morgan Harrington Case
Jesse Matthew Charged in Connection to Death of Morgan Harrington
DNA Under Fingernail Provides Link in Matthew Case
Details Emerge about Matthew on Night of Harrington Disappearance
VSP: Forensic Evidence Links Jesse Matthew to Harrington Case
Judge Pushes Back Decision Regarding Harrington Wrongful Death Suit
Harringtons Want Legislation to Improve Abduction Investigations
In Depth: Hannah Graham Investigation
Parents of Hannah Graham Pushing for DNA Enhancement
John and Sue Graham are advocating adding DNA information to the state database from people convicted of certain misdemeanor crimes.
Statement of Facts Reveal New Details in Graham and Harrington Cases
In March 2016, statements of facts in the Morgan Harrington and Hannah Graham cases revealed new details about exactly what happened on the nights each girl was murdered by Jesse Matthew.
Jesse Matthew Pleads Guilty to Murders of Harrington and Graham
A judge has handed down four life sentences to Jesse Matthew. He appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to first-degree-murder in both the Harrington and Graham cases.
Matthew Set to Enter Plea Deal to Graham and Harrington Murders
Jesse Matthew, the man accused of murdering two college students, is now expected to enter guilty pleas in connections to those cases.
Update: Judge Denies Motion to Suppress Evidence in Matthew Case
Defense attorneys asked a judge to suppress some evidence in the Jesse Matthew case, but that motion has been denied.
Search Warrants Reveal New Details in Hannah Graham Case
Search warrants in the capital murder case against Jesse Matthew are officially public. The documents are shedding light on details in the investigation into the death of Hannah Graham.
Updated: Judge Denies Jesse Matthew Defense Team Motion
Jesse Matthew is in court for a motions hearing. He is charged with capital murder in the death of Hannah Graham, and 1st degree murder in the death of Morgan Harrington.
New Motion Filed & Under Seal in Jesse Matthew Capital Murder Case
A new motion has been filed by Jesse Matthew’s defense team in connection with his capital murder trial. However, the single motion is currently under a court-ordered seal.
Jesse Matthew Defense Presents Motion for Separate Judge
Lawyers for Jesse Matthew asked for a separate judge to review funding requests for defense experts. A change of venue for the trial was also discussed in court.
Matthew's Defense Requesting Separate Judge, Secrecy and Funds
Jesse Matthew, the man accused of murdering Hannah Graham, will be in court Wednesday. The defense wants a separate judge to review funding requests for experts behind closed doors.
