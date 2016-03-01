Forest Service Seeks Public Comment on Pipeline Survey

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service says the public can weigh in through March 21 on whether to allow surveys through the George Washington National Forest for a proposed natural gas pipeline.

The energy companies behind the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are proposing a 14.3-mile route through the national forest for the $5 billion energy project. The pipeline would run from West Virginia, through Virginia and into North Carolina.

The Forest Service is seeking comment on a revised pipeline path through the national forest. It rejected an initial proposal because of its potential impact on a rare salamander.

Foresters say they'll use the public comments and an environmental review to decide whether to issue a permit for the pipeline survey.

Dominion Resources is partnering with other energy companies on the proposed pipeline.

