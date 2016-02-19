Charlottesville City Council Negotiates for More Downtown Parking

Charlottesville City Council and an owner of the Water Street Parking Garage are right in the middle of a heated negotiation for more parking in downtown.

Right now, Charlottesville Parking Center owner Mark Brown owns 390 spaces as well as the ground underneath. The city owns 629 spaces.

Behind closed doors this week, city council discussed buying or leasing out the remainder of the garage spots but are currently still in negotiations with Brown as to when.

Brown listed the property online for a price of $53 million, essentially speeding up council's decision timeline.

"Sometimes a person might say, 'look, if you don't buy it right now, I got a buyer waiting.' Well maybe they do, maybe they don't and that's not even talking about the national economic situation,” said Bob Fenwick of Charlottesville City Council.

Brown declined a request to comment on camera but did say over the phone that he would be interested in taking over some of the city's spaces as a potential deal as well if they agree to that.