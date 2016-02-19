Kevin Quick Murder Case Day 14: Defense Rests

Two suspects charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice.

Attorneys on both sides will have one last chance on Monday to make their case to jurors in a federal racketeering and murder trial.

Friday morning, the defense rested in the trial of six alleged gang members, four of whom are accused of murdering Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Wayne Quick.

Defense attorneys called a total of five witnesses to the stand.

Four suspects - Daniel Mathis, Shantai Shelton, Mersadies Shelton and Travis Bell (aka Kweli Uhuru) - are charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery in connection to death of 45-year-old Quick.

Anthony Stokes and Halisi Uhuru (aka Gert Arthur Wright) are not charged in the murder, but are accused of being the gang's ring leaders in a racketeering conspiracy.

All of the defendants are believed to be members of the 99 Goon Syndikate.

Halisi Uhuru took the stand for a second day, reiterating his claims that the group was supposed to be about doing good things for the community.

Leslie Casterlow had told the court that Stokes and Uhuru helped the four suspects charged in the murder hide. Halisi Uhuru vehemently denied any role in helping them elude police.

Judge Glen E. Conrad sent everyone home early Friday, as court in Roanoke wrapped up before noon. The judge said he wants the prosecution and defense to present closing arguments on the same day without a weekend break in between.

Prosecutors spent two weeks taking jurors through their timeline. They say it started with oaths of loyalty in the summer of 2013 to the 99 Goon Syndikate.

That fall, the prosecution says, came a series of more than a dozen robberies across central Virginia from homes to convenience stores. Multiple witnesses described demands for cash with guns pointed at their head from suspects with red bandanas and face masks.

January 31, 2014, Kevin Quick had dinner with his mother before he left to visit his infant daughter at the Turtle Creek Apartments in Albemarle County. The officer never showed up.

Cell phone pings show Quick at the apartment complex around 10:50 p.m., as well as his alleged attackers.

A week later, investigators found Quick's body on a rural property in Goochland County. A special agent with the Virginia State Police testified that cell phone pings put some of the defendants in that area just before midnight.

The medical examiner’s report revealed Quick was shot in the head.

Quick's Toyota 4-Runner was discovered in Louisa County. Prosecutors say investigators found forensic evidence inside the SUV, including DNA belonging to some of the defendants.

Defense attorneys had argued that some of the prosecution’s witnesses are not creditable as some of them are facing charges.

Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments on Monday, followed by instruction from Judge Conrad. The jury will then begin deliberations.