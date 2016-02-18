Quantcast

Trial Delay Requested in Debunked Rolling Stone Article Case

Feb 18, 2016
Both sides involved in a federal defamation lawsuit over that now retracted Rolling Stone Magazine article want to delay the trial.

A joint motion, filed in a federal courthouse in Charlottesville on Wednesday, asks for the two-week trial to start October 11.

The trial had been planned for July.

University of Virginia Associate Dean Nicole Eramo is suing Rolling Stone, its publisher and the author of an article depicting a rape culture on grounds.

The judge hasn't made a ruling. 

