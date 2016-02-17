Kevin Quick Murder Case Day 12: Prosecution Rests

Prosecutors are done presenting evidence to the jury in the case of murdered Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Wayne Quick.

Wednesday was the tenth and final day the prosecution presented its case to jurors in a Roanoke federal courtroom.

Four suspects - Daniel Mathis, Shantai Shelton, Mersadies Shelton and Kweli Uhuru (aka Travis Bell) - are charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery in connection to the 45-year-old officer's death.

Two other suspects - Anthony Stokes and Halisi Uhuru - are not charged in the murder, but are accused of being the gang's ring leaders in a racketeering conspiracy.

All six defendants are allegedly members of the 99 Goon Syndikate, which may have ties to the Bloods.

Wednesday, a forensic detective read text messages and Google histories extracted from several of the defendants' cell phones. Conversations between a few defendants revealed they were planning to hide in Montana, but needed a car.

The detective explained to the jury a map that shows which cellphone towers communicated with the phones belonging to Quick and the some of defendants, and using them to track their movements the night the officer was abducted.

According to the forensic expert, Quick made it to Turtle Creek Apartments in Charlottesville, where he was supposed to visit his daughter. Quick's phone never transmitted any sort of communication after around 10:45 p.m. January 31, 2014.

Tower communication with the phone of Mersadies Shelton places her at the Turtle Creek Apartments around the same time as Quick.

The detective testified that it was his trace of Shelton's phone to the rural part of Goochland County that ultimately led investigators to the area near where they found Quick's body. The agent says he noticed Shelton's number, as well as Kweli Uhuru's, hit the towers between 11:50 p.m. and midnight the night of Quick's disappearance in what he described as a rural area. As a result, he suggested police search around there.

Investigators found Quick's remains in a wooded area off Old Colombia Road on February 6, 2014.

The court also heard that several suspects' phones pinged at the site in Louisa County where investigators would later find Quick's stolen Toyota 4-Runner.

Phone data shows a few of the defendants were keeping close tabs on the news, including reading NBC29's ongoing updates on the search for Quick.

The texts contained discussions about fingerprints being found inside Quick's SUV, which was allegedly stolen and used by several of the defendants. There were also messages from Kweli Uhuru to Mersadies Shelton, telling her to delete all the messages on her phone.

The detective said many of the messages they read were texts that had been deleted, but then extracted by investigators.

Prosecutors rested their case around 2:45 p.m. The judge then allowed the jury to go home, before he began listening to motions from the defense to dismiss some of the counts against their clients. All of those motions were ultimately denied.

Defense attorneys will begin calling witnesses Thursday morning.