Lawyers for ABC: Throw Out Amended Lawsuit in Martese Johnson Case

Posted: Updated: Feb 29, 2016 11:14 PM
Martese Johnson with attorney Ben Chew outside federal court in Roanoke Martese Johnson with attorney Ben Chew outside federal court in Roanoke

Lawyers for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control want an amended civil lawsuit, filed by University of Virginia student Martese Johnson thrown out.

Court documents indicate the defendants filed an expedited motion to strike.

Lawyers for the defendants say the lawsuit was changed beyond what a judge had instructed Johnson’s attorneys during a hearing last month.

Johnson is suing Virginia ABC, its director, and three agents involved in his bloody arrest.

He is seeking $3 million at an October jury trial.

  Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

