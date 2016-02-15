Quantcast

Nonprofit Starts Fundraising Campaign to Rescue Horses

Posted: Updated: Feb 29, 2016 01:16 AM
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A nonprofit that's caring for horses seized in an Orange County animal cruelty case is kicking off a capital campaign to build a permanent home.

Sunday, King Family Vineyards hosted a Valentine's themed fundraiser for Hope's Legacy.

People bid on silent auction items including horse portraits to help pay for horse feed and vet care. The rescue cares for abandoned and abused horses from all over central Virginia, including 29 horses from that case at Peaceable Farms in Orange County.

“Actually tonight we're going to announce that this is the kickoff of our capital campaign where we're going to try to raise a million dollars because Hope's Legacy does not have a permanent home, we are leasing property and need a permanent home,” Brooke Lehmann, a Hope’s Legacy board member, said.

That million dollars will go toward purchasing property big enough for horses to run around and get trained once they are healthy enough.

     

  Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia.

