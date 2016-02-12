Proposed Pipeline to Adopt Alternative Route Through National Forests

Dominion Energy says it is going to re-route its planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline so it doesn't encroach as much on two national forests.

The company says it has worked with the U.S. Forest Service over the last several months to find an alternative route that avoids sensitive areas in the Monongahela National Forest and the George Washington National Forest.

The newly proposed path for the natural gas pipeline dips further south into Bath County before heading back up into Augusta County.

The new plan is expected to be formally adopted next week.

Landowners along the new route are being contacted for survey permission.

A series of open houses will be held along the route in March.

