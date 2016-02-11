Kevin Quick Murder Case Day 9: Testimony from Key Witness

A key witness for prosecutors in a central Virginia murder case says she helped the suspects in the days after the killing of Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Wayne Quick.

Day nine of the trial focused on what one witness says the defendants did in the days after they allegedly abducted and murdered the officer.

Four suspects - Daniel Mathis, Shantai Shelton, Mersadies Shelton and Kweli Uhuru (aka Travis Bell) - are charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery in connection to Quick’s death back in 2014.

Two other suspects - Anthony Stokes and Halisi Uhuru - are not charged in the murder, but are accused of being the gang's ring leaders in a racketeering conspiracy.

All six defendants are allegedly members of the 99 Goon Syndikate, which may have ties to the Bloods.

The prosecution called Leslie Casterlow to the witness stand Thursday. She has pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for her role in this alleged gang conspiracy.

Casterlow says she's a close friend of the alleged gang leaders - Halisi Uhuru and Anthony Stokes - and claims she drove with one of them to go pick up the other defendants in Louisa County just days after Quick was murdered.

Casterlow testified that she only learned of the murder while helping the suspects get food and hotel rooms. She says Mersadies Shelton said, "They'll never find his body. He's in the woods with a bullet in his head somewhere in Columbia."

Investigators found Quick’s body on February 6, 2014, in a wooded area of Goochland County.

Casterlow had already helped the suspects burn a vehicle registration in Quick's name, and had gotten rid of the officer's ATM card for them.

The witness also claims she saw Stokes throw pieces of a gun out of a moving car while they were driving on the beltway in Fairfax County. Casterlow later directed police to the weapon.

Defense attorneys spent several hours cross-examining Casterlow, questioning what they call inconsistent statements, but she was able to clarify almost every alleged discrepancy they brought up.

Cross-examination in this case can be a lengthy process as each of the six defendants has their own attorneys. At one point Thursday, attorneys for one suspect actually objected to questioning from another.

The prosecution says it is nowhere near done presenting evidence in the case. Prosecutors tell NBC29 they're not expecting to rest anytime soon, and anticipate calling witnesses well beyond this week.