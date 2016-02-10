Quantcast

UPDATE: Albemarle Co. Votes to Drop Lee-Jackson Day Holiday

Posted: Updated: Feb 24, 2016 06:09 PM
File Image: Statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Lee Park File Image: Statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Lee Park
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County joined Charlottesville in abandoning its celebration of a holiday that honors two generals of the Confederate Army.

Wednesday, supervisors voted to drop Lee-Jackson Day as a holiday for county employees, and replace it with Veterans Day.

Last year, the Charlottesville City Council voted to replace Lee-Jackson Day with Veterans Day as a holiday for city employees.