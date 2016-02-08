Virginia Senate Panel Votes Down Pipeline Bill

Homeowners likely in the path of the planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline unsuccessfully tried to persuade lawmakers to side with their property rights Monday.

Senate Bill 614 torpedoed before the Commerce and Labor Committee Monday afternoon. The bill would have repealed Virginia law allowing interstate natural gas companies to go on property for surveys without the consent of the landowner.

Not one member of the panel voted to support the bill.

"A lot of small town, country people are being affected. They’re not used to coming to places like this to speak and the law that got passed in 2004 that supposedly was going to do nothing has simply made it worse," said Irene Leech, landowner.

A similar bill though is still alive on the House side.