Opening Statements Expected Wednesday in Quick Trial

Opening statements are expected to happen Wednesday morning in the trial of Kevin Quick. Six alleged gang members are charged in connection to the death of 45-year-old Quick, a captain with the Waynesboro Police Department’s Reserve Unit.

Quick was reported missing on Saturday, February 1, 2014. After a week of searching, crews found his body in Goochland County. Authorities say Quick was shot in the head.

A federal court in Roanoke began selecting a jury for the trial on Monday, February 1. On Tuesday 87 people were brought back Tuesday for phase two of jury selection. It took nearly seven hours to narrow down to 12 jurors and four alternates.

Four suspects - Daniel Mathis, Shantai Shelton, Mersadies Shelton and Kweli Uhuru - are charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery in connection to Quick's death. Two other suspects – Anthony Stokes and Halisi Uhuru - are not charged in his death, but are accused of being the gang's ring leaders in a racketeering conspiracy.

A new trial is taking place in Roanoke after a federal judge declared a mistrial in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville back in May of 2015. This was because investigators discovered Kweli Uhuru had obtained and shared a list of potential jurors and their information.