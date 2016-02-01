New Kevin Quick Trial Underway in Roanoke

A new trial is now underway concerning the murder of Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Wayne Quick.

Monday, a federal court in Roanoke began selecting a jury for the trial.

Forty-five-year-old Quick was reported missing on Saturday, February 1, 2014. After a week of searching, crews found Quick's body in Goochland County.

Four suspects - Daniel Mathis, Shantai Shelton, Mersadies Shelton and Kweli Uhuru - are charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery in connection to the death of Quick. Two other suspects – Anthony Stokes and Halisi Uhuru - are not charged in Quick’s death, but are accused of being the gang's ring leaders in the racketeering conspiracy.

A federal judge declared a mistrial in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville back in May of 2015. This was because investigators discovered Kweli Uhuru had obtained and shared a list of potential jurors and their information.

Jury selection is expected to be done sometime Tuesday